SiFive Expands Global Operations, Opens UK R&D Center in Cambridge

Leading RISC-V innovator investing in people, community, and Cambridge, with plans to hire more than 100 within two years

San Mateo, Calif. and Cambridge, UK, June 28, 2022 - SiFive, Inc., the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, today announced the opening of its new UK Research & Development (R&D) Center headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom. SiFive is committed to hiring more than 100 new employees across many roles and positions. This is an exciting opportunity for local Cambridge talent to be part of SiFive’s founding team in the UK, to make an impact today, and define the technologies of tomorrow.

“The market demand for SiFive’s leading RISC-V cores is unprecedented, providing an incredible opportunity for both seasoned and up-and-coming talent to join us in delivering innovative solutions to customers who represent an elite list of leading global technology brands. As part of our global expansion, we’re proud to open our UK R&D Center in Cambridge to access the considerable local technical talent, especially CPU experts,” said Patrick Little, CEO and Chairman, SiFive. “We offer a chance to work alongside true industry pioneers to develop critical technology that is fundamentally changing the way the semi industry does business. With long-term plans to grow talent and teams in Cambridge and across the UK, we are looking for employees who want to make an impact, working on some of SiFive’s highest performance products. It’s a great chance to join us early in our growth in the UK and beyond.”

“Overseas investment supports jobs and boosts local economies across the UK, playing an important role in this government’s Levelling Up agenda. SiFive’s UK expansion is both a strong example of this and a major vote of confidence in our thriving $1 trillion tech sector, cementing the UK as a tech and science superpower,” said Minister for Investment, Lord Grimstone. “This investment is a fantastic opportunity to be part of SiFive’s growing team in the UK and work alongside the co-creators of RISC-V, and is a great compliment to the UK and its future.”

"Our workforce has some of the brightest minds in technology and our region is a dynamic, exciting place to do business. I’m delighted to see more world-class technology companies – such as SiFive – drawn to Cambridge to open new research centers and support jobs and opportunity in our region and for our communities. Once again our dedicated Growth Works inward investment service has played an important role in helping another globally competitive tech company choose our region as a place to invest,” said Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

SiFive’s new R&D operation underscores its accelerated momentum and growth across the globe. The company is on a mission to build the world’s best computing platforms and bring the open standard RISC-V ISA to all by giving designers the tools to deliver differentiated and best-in-class products. In March 2022, SiFive announced its $175M Series F funding round and appointed Nicole Singer as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. With Singer on board, SiFive plans to more than double the company’s global staff across its international offices (U.S. headquarters, France, India, UK, and Taiwan) by 2024. Currently, SiFive is seeking UK and Cambridge-based candidates in CPU design, architecture, verification, software development, sales, and customer experience (CX). A current list of open positions can be found on the SiFive UK careers page: SiFive.com/careers-uk.

For more information on SiFive’s market-leading RISC-V IP portfolio, please visit SiFive.com.

About SiFive

As the pioneers who introduced RISC-V to the world, SiFive is transforming the future of compute by bringing the limitless potential of RISC-V to the highest performance and most data-intensive applications in the world. SiFive’s unrivaled compute platforms have enabled leading technology companies around the world to innovate, optimize and deliver the most advanced solutions of tomorrow across every market segment of chip design, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive, data center, mobile, and consumer. With SiFive, the future of RISC-V has no limits. For more information, please visit SiFive.com.





