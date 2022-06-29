Vidatronic Announces Power Management IP Now Certified on Globalfoundries' 22FDX® Platform for IoT Applications

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 29, 2022 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and integrated platform solutions, today announced that Vidatronic’s power management IP achieved certification on GlobalFoundries’ (GF) 22FDX platform. This IP enables GF customers to design tightly integrated, high performing, ultra-low power wireless system on chips (SoCs) that enable extremely power-efficient, intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) products.

With nearly a decade of experience delivering advanced analog and power management IP solutions globally, the new 22FDX IP strengthens the company’s position as a leader in innovative analog technologies in advanced processes.

“We’ve seen a clear need for extremely low power, highly secure SoCs, especially in IoT applications,” said Moises Robinson, President and Co-Founder of Vidatronic. “Vidatronic’s 22FDX IP series will enable the next generation of highly efficient and secure SoCs because it meets these requirements while also proving to be easily integrated on-die. We are confident this extension to our portfolio and addition to the GF catalog will enable customers to easily get to market faster and maximize performance of their SoCs.”

Vidatronic’s proprietary technology is designed for super low-power operation to extend the life of the system and does not require external components, providing SoC designers several benefits including ease of integration, smaller overall area, and lower system cost. The 22FDX IP also serves as added hardware security for an SoC, monitoring the system for manipulation from potential hackers and alerting the SoC to possible tampering.

The 22FDX silicon-proven solution is immediately available and includes Vidatronic’s Power Quencher® low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, ACCUREF® bandgap voltage references, SAR analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), and other support block IP. If you are interested in licensing, please contact Vidatronic at sales@vidatronic.com.​

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.

Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster with lower overall cost.

For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





