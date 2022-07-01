Many-Channel Centralized DMA Controller with AMBA AXI Interface
Accenture Completes Acquisition of XtremeEDA to Expand Silicon Design Capabilities in Canada and US
TORONTO and AUSTIN; June 30, 2022 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa-headquartered silicon design services leader. Accenture had announced its intent to acquire XtremeEDA on June 27, 2022. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
XtremeEDA provides semiconductor engineering services for clients across North America seeking custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, cloud data centers, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) computational platforms to enable edge AI deployment.
The acquisition adds approximately 40 experienced engineers and practitioners working across industries including software and platform, telecommunications, consumer products, avionics and defense to Accenture Cloud First.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers.
