Accenture Completes Acquisition of XtremeEDA to Expand Silicon Design Capabilities in Canada and US

TORONTO and AUSTIN; June 30, 2022 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa-headquartered silicon design services leader. Accenture had announced its intent to acquire XtremeEDA on June 27, 2022. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

XtremeEDA provides semiconductor engineering services for clients across North America seeking custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, cloud data centers, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) computational platforms to enable edge AI deployment.

The acquisition adds approximately 40 experienced engineers and practitioners working across industries including software and platform, telecommunications, consumer products, avionics and defense to Accenture Cloud First.

About Accenture

