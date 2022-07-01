Sondrel appoints Gareth Jones as VP ASIC

Reading, UK - July 1, 2022 -- Sondrel Limited has recruited industry veteran, Gareth Jones to head up its turnkey ASIC services. He joins from TSMC where he was director of Marketing for EMEA and he has over 25 years of experience in both ASIC and foundry services.

Graham Curren, Sondrel’s CEO, said, “Gareth has the perfect set of skills to drive the expansion of our turnkey ASIC services. He has in-depth knowledge of all aspects of the chip supply chain, especially the foundry operation. On top of this, his marketing experience will help to identify key market opportunities which will be invaluable for growing our turnkey ASIC services.”

Gareth Jones, Sondrel’s VP ASIC, added, “I am very excited to be joining Sondrel. Sondrel has a superb reputation as the ASIC company for large, complex, digital chip designs. Through its highly optimized design flow and best-in-class IP portfolio, Sondrel lowers design risk and shrinks time-to-volume. Sondrel is focussed on what we do best, to differentiate ourselves with a world-class ASIC flow. I am therefore excited to join Sondrel to apply its expertise providing a complete, end-to-end, turnkey solution from concept planning to production silicon to ensure a smooth and fast time-to-market.”

Sondrel has mastered a holistic approach to developing chips for its customers. Sondrel’s optimized design flows and methodologies maximize its clients’ time-to-design and time-to-market with maximum yield results. It deploys its deep understanding of all aspects of chip development to produce designs optimized for PPA and time to market requirements.

Sondrel offers a complete turnkey service from concept to shipping silicon. It takes total responsibility for the smooth running of every stage and every subcontractor in the supply chain. In addition, Sondrel offers many market-specific, reusable and customizable, reference platforms, which it calls Architecting the Future. These enable the rapid development of differentiated chip products as designing does not start from scratch every time.

About Sondrel™

Founded in 2002, Sondrel is the trusted partner of choice for handling every stage of an IC's creation. Its award-winning, define and design ASIC consulting capability is fully complemented by its turnkey services to transform designs into tested, volume-packaged silicon chips. This single point of contact for the entire supply chain process ensures low risk and faster times to market. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel supports customers around the world via its offices in China, India, Morocco and North America. For more information, visit www.sondrel.com





