SEGGER's product line fully supports Arm Cortex-M85
July 4, 2022 -- SEGGER’s product line now fully supports the new Arm® Cortex-M85®. This includes SEGGER’s Embedded Studio IDE, its industry-leading J-Link debug probe, its Ozone debugger and its emPower OS all-in-one embedded operating system.
"At Embedded World 2022, Renesas demonstrated the industry’s first Arm Cortex-M85-based MCU, with performance unmatched in the world of microcontrollers. Thanks to the use of the SEGGER J-Link debug probes, Renesas was able to minimize bring-up time of the new system and quickly develop an HMI demonstration application based on the SEGGER emWin,” says Andy Beeson, Product Manager at Renesas Electronics.
“We at SEGGER are used to swiftly building support for new products," says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. "Ease of use, robustness, leading-edge performance, and numerous features make our products an unbeatable choice.”
SEGGER’s J-Link provides an unparalleled debug experience using capabilities fine-tuned for software development and production. Features include record-breaking flashloaders, up to 3 MiB/s RAM download speed, and the ability to set an unlimited number of breakpoints in the flash memory of MCUs. Ozone is a multi-platform debugger and performance analyzer for J-Link and J-Trace.
Embedded Studio is SEGGER’s multi-platform IDE (Integrated Development Environment). Characterized by its flexibility of use, it includes all the tools and features a developer needs for professional embedded C and C++ programming and development. It comes with SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating-point libraries, as well as SEGGER's smart Linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for resource-constrained embedded systems. In combination with the Clang-based, highly optimizing C/C++ SEGGER Compiler, extremely small yet efficient programs can be generated, putting every byte to work.
SEGGER's emPower OS all-in-one solution provides an RTOS plus a complete spectrum of software libraries including communication, security, data compression and storage, user interface software and more. Notably, emWin, SEGGER’s industry-leading embedded graphics library, enables the creation of highly efficient, and high-quality graphical user interfaces on any embedded system. Using emPower OS allows developers to benefit from decades of experience in the industry.
