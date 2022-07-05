Infineon to strengthen its leading expertise as IoT solution provider by acquiring verification expert NoBug in Romania and Serbia

Munich, Germany, and Bucharest, Romania – July 1, 2022 – Infineon Technologies acquired NoBug Consulting SRL (Romania) and NoBug d.o.o. (Serbia). Founded in 1998, NoBug is a privately owned engineering company providing verification and design services for all the digital functionalities of semiconductor products. With approximately 120 engineers, NoBug Consulting SRL and NoBug d.o.o. are represented in Bucharest, Brașov, Iași (all Romania) and Belgrade (Serbia).

By adding these R&D competence centers, Infineon is further accelerating the ability of its Connected Secure Systems (CSS) Division to work on complex IoT product developments. Thus, Infineon is building the basis for the IoT infrastructure of the future, enabling cybersecurity, AI and machine learning as well as robust connectivity. “We are looking for the highest-skilled experts to grow our IoT business,” said Thomas Rosteck, President of Infineon’s Division CSS. “Therefore, Romania and Serbia are the locations of choice for expanding our R&D activities in Eastern Europe.”

Together, NoBug and Infineon are now perfectly equipped to tackle this growing market: While Infineon delivers a comprehensive IoT portfolio, NoBug brings along specialized expertise in the digital verification of complex System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. “This considerable increase in superior verification know-how lets Infineon offer its customers more of its leading products at a reduced time-to-market,” said Guenter Krasser, Vice President and Managing Director of Infineon Romania. “The acquisition will also further bolster Infineon Romania as a growth location for R&D in Europe and opens up ample new development opportunities for our engineers.” Now with over 500 R&D engineers, Infineon Romania holds R&D ownership in a variety of Infineon’s product segments. The Development Center in Bucharest was founded in 2005 and has become one of Infineon’s largest R&D centers in Europe.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).





