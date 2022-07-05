Faraday to Showcase FPGA-Go-ASIC Service at DAC in San Francisco

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 5, 2022 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, will be exhibiting at Design Automation Conference (DAC), July 11-13, 2022 in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Faraday’s booth will showcase the comprehensive FPGA-Go-ASIC™ solution designed to help customers convert FPGA design to ASIC design with long-term supply commitment. This conversion service has successfully been used on several projects including 5G base station/small cell, medical imaging, smart grid, and industrial robot, delivering remarkable power savings, enhanced performance, and effective system BOM cost reduction to meet customers’ specific requirements.

"We are excited to present our FPGA-Go-ASIC solution at DAC," said K.H. Lee, president of Faraday USA. "Since 1993, Faraday has offered a comprehensive ASIC service designed to help customers to achieve their device performance and cost goals with efficiency and confidence. We look forward to seeing our friends at the show and to helping more customers execute on their market plans.”

Visit Faraday’s booth at #2548 and find out latest ASIC solutions from Faraday.

