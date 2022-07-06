Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 18.0% Year-to-Year, 1.8% Month-to-Month in May

Sales into the Americas increase 36.9% year-to-year to lead all regional markets

WASHINGTON—July 5, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $51.8 billion in the month of May 2022, an increase of 18.0% over the May 2021 total of $43.9 billion and 1.8% more than the April 2022 total of $50.9 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global demand for semiconductors remained high in May, with year-to-year sales increasing strongly across all major regional markets and product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Continuing high demand for semiconductors will necessitate more chip research, design, and manufacturing in the years ahead. We urge leaders in Washington to swiftly enact bipartisan innovation and competitiveness legislation that ensures a large share of this chip production and innovation occurs on U.S. soil. The clock is ticking.”

Sales were up compared to April 2021 in the Americas (36.9%), Japan (19.8%), Europe (16.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (15.8%), and China (9.1%). Month-to-month sales increased in Japan (3.9%), the Americas (2.9%), China (1.7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.1%), but fell slightly in Europe (-0.7%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





