Nestwave Announces that Renesas has Adopted its IoT Geolocation Technology for Forthcoming LTE-M/NB-IoT Module

Paris, 6th July, 2022 – Nestwave, a global leader in low-power geolocation for the IoT, has announced that Renesas will be employing Nestwave technology in a new LTE-M/NB-IoT platform that the semiconductor manufacturer will be launching as a result of its licensing agreements with Sequans Communications, a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules.

Nestwave’s collaboration with Renesas follows last year’s announcement that the company’s technology had been integrated into the Sequans GM02SP module based on the second generation Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT chipset. The new Renesas module, that will sample later this year, is also based on Monarch 2 and will deploy Nestwave’s innovative NestCore™ IP. Implementing a GNSS receiver in software on the Monarch 2 chip, this IP eliminates the need for an external GNSS chipset, allowing Renesas to reduce module power consumption, component count and design complexity.

Awanish Mishra, Marketing Director at Renesas comments: “Bringing together Sequans Monarch 2 and Nestwave NestCore IP allows accurate and reliable GNSS positioning to be incorporated into the new LTE-M/NB-IoT module without the power, size and BoM overheads traditionally associated with geolocation solutions.”

“Nestwave’s approach to driving down the power needed to deliver accurate positioning makes geolocation and tracking an option for a much wide variety of IoT devices than has previously been possible,” says Nestwave CEO, Ambroise Popper. “Nestwave IP has already been integrated into a variety of chip architectures and on various state-of-the-art DSP/CPU cores. Adoption of our technology by Renesas not only further validates the benefits that our innovative approach to geolocation can deliver but also offers potential for Nestwave to significantly grow its global business.”

About Nestwave

Nestwave enables the proliferation of IoT geolocation by providing the smallest, most power efficient, lowest component count solutions. The company’s combination of IP and cloud services eliminates the need for conventional GPS/GNSS chipsets and dramatically reduces power consumption. Because of this, Nestwave technologies minimize the bill of materials, extend the battery life and speed up the time-to-market of accurate indoor and outdoor positioning and tracking applications. Nestwave IP can be incorporated into existing DSP cores and connectivity chips without re-design, while cloud-assisted implementation leverages the computation power of the cloud and keeps power consumption to a minimum.

The unprecedented power and BoM savings realized by Nestwave’s innovative technology significantly improve existing positioning and tracking applications. They also open the door to the integration of geolocation in applications where power and size limitations would previously have made this impossible. And by combining lower power consumption with the use of fewer components, Nestwave solutions contribute to environmental sustainability and reduced carbon footprints.

To learn more, please visit us at www.nestwave.com.





