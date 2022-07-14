TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of NT$9.14

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jul. 14, 2022 -- TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced consolidated revenue of NT$534.14 billion, net income of NT$237.03 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$9.14 (US$1.55 per ADR unit) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Year-over-year, second quarter revenue increased 43.5% while net income and diluted EPS both increased 76.4%. Compared to first quarter 2022, second quarter results represented an 8.8% increase in revenue and a 16.9% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.

In US dollars, second quarter revenue was $18.16 billion, which increased 36.6% year-over-year and increased 3.4% from the previous quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 59.1%, operating margin was 49.1%, and net profit margin was 44.4%.

In the second quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 21% of total wafer revenue; 7- nanometer accounted for 30%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 51% of total wafer revenue.

“Our second quarter business was supported by HPC, IoT and Automotive-related demand,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into third quarter 2022, we ,expect our business to be supported by continued demand for our industry-leading 5nm and 7nm technologies.”

Based on the Company’s current business outlook, management expects the overall performance

for third quarter 2022 to be as follows:

Revenue is expected to be between US$19.8 billion and US$20.6 billion;

And, based on the exchange rate assumption of 1 US dollar to 29.7 NT dollars,

Gross profit margin is expected to be between 57.5% and 59.5%;

Operating profit margin is expected to be between 47% and 49%.

TSMC's 2022 second Quarter Consolidated results:

(Unit: NT$ million, except for EPS)

2Q22

Amount a 2Q21

Amount YoY Inc. (Dec.) % 1Q22 Amount QoQ Inc. (Dec.) % Net Sales 534,141 372,145 43.5 491,076 8.8 Gross profit 315,468 186,197 69.4 273,203 15.5 Income from operations 262,124 145,667 79.9 223,790 17.1 Income before tax 265,998 149,391 78.1 226,832 17.3 Net income 237,027 134,359 76.4 202,733 16.9 EPS (NTS) 9.14b 5.18b 76.4 7.82b 16.9

a: 2Q2022 figures have not bee approved by Board of Directors

b: Based on 25,930 million weighted average outstanding shares





