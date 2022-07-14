TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of NT$9.14
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jul. 14, 2022 -- TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced consolidated revenue of NT$534.14 billion, net income of NT$237.03 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$9.14 (US$1.55 per ADR unit) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Year-over-year, second quarter revenue increased 43.5% while net income and diluted EPS both increased 76.4%. Compared to first quarter 2022, second quarter results represented an 8.8% increase in revenue and a 16.9% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.
In US dollars, second quarter revenue was $18.16 billion, which increased 36.6% year-over-year and increased 3.4% from the previous quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 59.1%, operating margin was 49.1%, and net profit margin was 44.4%.
In the second quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 21% of total wafer revenue; 7- nanometer accounted for 30%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 51% of total wafer revenue.
“Our second quarter business was supported by HPC, IoT and Automotive-related demand,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into third quarter 2022, we ,expect our business to be supported by continued demand for our industry-leading 5nm and 7nm technologies.”
Based on the Company’s current business outlook, management expects the overall performance
for third quarter 2022 to be as follows:
- Revenue is expected to be between US$19.8 billion and US$20.6 billion;
And, based on the exchange rate assumption of 1 US dollar to 29.7 NT dollars,
- Gross profit margin is expected to be between 57.5% and 59.5%;
- Operating profit margin is expected to be between 47% and 49%.
TSMC's 2022 second Quarter Consolidated results:
(Unit: NT$ million, except for EPS)
|2Q22
Amount a
|2Q21
Amount
|YoY Inc. (Dec.) %
|1Q22 Amount
|QoQ Inc. (Dec.) %
|Net Sales
|534,141
|372,145
|43.5
|491,076
|8.8
|Gross profit
|315,468
|186,197
|69.4
|273,203
|15.5
|Income from operations
|262,124
|145,667
|79.9
|223,790
|17.1
|Income before tax
|265,998
|149,391
|78.1
|226,832
|17.3
|Net income
|237,027
|134,359
|76.4
|202,733
|16.9
|EPS (NTS)
|9.14b
|5.18b
|76.4
|7.82b
|16.9
a: 2Q2022 figures have not bee approved by Board of Directors
b: Based on 25,930 million weighted average outstanding shares
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Alphawave IP Expands Canadian Presence with New Ottawa Office
- Are Micron and the Taiwanese Semi Suppliers the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
- Arm Neoverse Adopted by Google Cloud
- TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of NT$9.14
- Tower Semiconductor and Cadence Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Automotive IC Development
Most Popular
- STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries to advance FD-SOI ecosystem with new 300mm manufacturing facility in France
- Intrinsic ID Signs Representation Agreement for South Korea with Progate Technology to Further Extend Commercial Reach of its PUF-Based Security Solutions in the Asia Pacific Region
- US Department of Defense Awards SkyWater a $27M Option to Facilitate American-Made Semiconductors Critical to National Security and Domestic Supply Chains
- RISC-V TEE "Penglai Enclave" officially entered StarFive chip platform
- Siemens' Calibre platform expands early design verification solutions
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page