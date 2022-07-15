Cadence Completes Acquisition of Future Facilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.— July 15, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Future Facilities. The addition of Future Facilities technologies and expertise supports the Cadence® Intelligent System Design™ strategy and broadens its multiphysics system analysis and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) portfolios. Future Facilities’ electronics cooling analysis and energy performance optimization solutions for data center design and operations using physics-based 3D digital twins enables leading technology companies to make informed business decisions about data center design, operations and lifecycle management and reduce their carbon footprint. Future Facilities’ proven technologies serve a wide breadth of hyperscale, enterprise data center, managed services and colocation providers, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Digital Realty, Equinix and Kao Data.

