Agile Analog to move into iconic Radio House office block in Cambridge, UK to enable significant increase in engineering staff

Cambridge, UK 18 July, 2022 -- Agile Analog has announced a major recruitment drive to support the success of its innovative, process-agnostic, analog IP. The company aims to recruit engineers to significantly increase its IP portfolio and customer engagements. Hybrid working allows experienced analog engineers to work from anywhere, but the company also recognises the importance of having collaborative in person spaces to support the successful growth of high performing teams. In order to do this, it has now moved into a larger central office specifically designed with hybrid and collaborative working in mind in the iconic Radio House in Cambridge.

Barry Paterson, CEO at Agile Analog, said, “The space at Radio House will provide us with break out spaces, pods, meeting rooms, and audio-visual equipment which will allow us to both grow our UK-based headcount and give us a working collaboration centre that will connect employees internationally. This will enable us to scale the company to meet the increasing demand for our analog IP solutions. A key driver for this is that many customers require access to high quality analog IP in a wide spectrum of process nodes. The features set of the analog IP ranges from simple foundation level IPs to more complex data conversion IPs and in some cases highly optimised subsystems. Our unique way of automatically generating the analog IPs to exactly meet the customer’s requirements enables our customers to reduce time to market and integrate analog features into their digital SoCs. Using our Composa™ technology gives us the capability to simply regenerate our analog IPs to accommodate any customer requirements on performance and process node."

Mike Hulse, CTO at Agile Analog, added, “Developing analog circuits is a highly complex process that requires expert design engineering capabilities. Analog design engineers are typically looking for new challenges and learning new techniques. Designers using our innovative Composa™ technology will have access to a new development technology that enables them to develop architectures and solutions in a new way that automates many of the traditional development steps. In addition to this, Agile Analog designers also have the opportunity to develop experience in multiple process nodes, including some of the world’s most advanced deep sub-micron processes.

“Agile Analog’s Composa™ enables the digital IP business model of design once and use many times to apply to our analog IP. This means that our engineering team are using their creative, problem-solving skills all the time. As the company continues to scale-up, we are looking for inquisitive, creative, problem solvers that will work with us to expand our IP portfolio and develop the design technology required for high growth.”

