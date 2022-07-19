Vidatronic Expands FinFET Portfolio with 7 nm to 4 nm FlexGUARD™ and Power Quencher® Intellectual Properties (IPs) Available for Licensing

New IP products expand and extend Vidatronic technology leadership in power management, analog, and security IP for advanced microprocessor and high-speed serial interface applications.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JULY 19, 2022 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and integrated platform solutions, is pleased to announce the latest additions to our flagship IP Series: additional Power Quencher® LDOs and FlexGUARD™ security voltage/power supply monitors and clock monitors designed in advanced FinFET processes from 7 nm down to 4 nm. The FlexGUARD™ monitor IP cores are optimized for integration into Vidatronic’s full security monitoring circuit (SMC) which monitors and reports out-of-range violations for environmental variables including power supply voltages, reference clock frequencies, duty cycles and glitches, as well as temperatures. The SMC can be integrated on-die and serves to protect the SoC from incoming hardware attacks.

This new power management and security IP enables Vidatronic customers to design tightly-integrated, high-performing, ultra-low-power systems on chip (SoCs) for a variety of end applications, including consumer devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Metaverse, advanced microprocessor, and high-speed serial interface applications. Vidatronic’s latest Power Quencher® and FlexGUARD™ IPs have already been licensed by several of the 10 largest semiconductor companies.

“Vidatronic’s integrated platform solutions simplify the design process with customizable IP for easier and more cost-effective integration,” says Moises Robinson, President and Co-Founder of Vidatronic. “Leveraging our new FinFET IPs will enable our customers to achieve unparalleled levels of performance, power efficiency, security, and reliability while minimizing cost. With nearly a decade of experience delivering advanced FinFET technology designs, we have a history of first-pass production-worthy silicon in these process nodes. As we rapidly expand and extend our FinFET portfolio, we are continuing to solidify our position as the global leader in power management, analog, and security IP with particular emphasis on advanced FinFET technologies.”

The Power Quencher® and FlexGUARD™ Portfolios, which span process nodes from 180 nm down to 4 nm FinFET, contain the following new IPs:

Additional Low Dropout (LDO) Voltage Regulator IPs equipped with Vidatronic’s Power Quencher ® technology that enable ultra-low-power operation with no external components required​

technology that enable ultra-low-power operation with no external components required​ Voltage/power supply monitor IPs that compare an incoming voltage to a trip point generated from an internal reference and DAC and indicate a fault when the input voltage is out of range

Clock monitor IPs that detect out of range conditions for frequencies, duty cycles, and glitches in the reference clocks

Security Monitoring Circuits that combine voltage, clock, and temperature monitors into a full SMC block to monitor and report out-of-range violations for environmental variables—power supply voltages, reference clock frequencies, temperatures, and duty cycles

If you are interested in licensing, please contact sales@vidatronic.com.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters (including Single Inductor Multiple Output (SIMO) converters), ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.

Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster, with lower overall cost and lower risk.

