QuantWare selected to deliver Quantum Processing Units for Israel's first functional quantum computer

DELFT, NETHERLANDS/TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - July 20, 2022 - QuantWare, the leading provider of large-scale superconducting quantum processors, announced today that it has been selected to deliver Quantum Processing Units for Israel’s first fully functional quantum computer that will be hosted in the, to-be-established, Israel Quantum Computing Center.

QuantWare is a member of the consortium led by the Israeli Company Quantum Machines that was selected by the Israel Innovation Authority to establish the Israeli Quantum Computing Center. The 3-year, $29 million project is part of the $390 million Israel National Quantum Initiative.

The Israeli Quantum Computing Center will feature an Open Architecture quantum computer that will be made available to the commercial and research communities. This Open Architecture gives the ability to upgrade and extend the system over time. The system can thus benefit from QuantWare’s ambitious scaling roadmap and flexibility in design.

"We are honored to be leading the Israeli Quantum Computing center project and look forward to working with leading partners such as QuantWare," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "The Open Architecture approach that we enable, will ensure compatibility with the quantum technologies of the future.”

“We very much look forward to working with Quantum Machines and the other consortium partners in developing the Israel Quantum Computing Center”, said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, co-founder and CEO of QuantWare, “The Open Architecture approach combined with QuantWare’s business model and scaling roadmap will act as an innovation testbed to catalyze the development of novel quantum computing technologies in Israel.”

This announcement contains forward looking statements. Members of the consortium that have been awarded to develop the Israeli national quantum computing center expect the project to commence following contract.

About QuantWare

QuantWare is a TU Delft / QuTech spin-out that develops, designs and fabricates scalable, superconducting quantum processors. By supplying these processors to third parties, QuantWare allows them to build a quantum computer for 1/10th the cost of competing solutions. The company develops technology that will massively scale the number of qubits in a single processor, to create processors that can perform useful quantum computation in the near term.





