Alma Technologies Scales-up the Performance of the JPEG-LS Image Compression IP Core by Employing its Ultra High Throughput - UHT™ Architecture

ATHENS, Greece -- July 21, 2022 -- Alma Technologies S.A. today announced its new UHT-JPEGLS-E scalable encoder IP core that enables numerically lossless encoding of ultra-high frame rate SD/HD, and Ultra HD video (4K/8K and beyond), even in highly cost-effective FPGA and ASIC technologies.

Extending the Alma Technologies UHT™ Image and Video Compression family of JPEG, JPEG 2000 and H.264 IP, this ultra-high throughput and scalable performance semiconductor IP implementation of the JPEG LS standard provides a fully accelerated, standalone and robust compression solution in a single IP instance, saving on ASIC or FPGA silicon area and power. The core does not need an external memory device for its implementation.

The new Alma Technologies encoder IP core for JPEG LS is very easy-to-use and integrate in a system. It is self-contained, CPU-less, complete H/W implementation and is available either in RTL source code, or as pre-synthesized Netlist for all major FPGA vendor devices.

