Alma Technologies Scales-up the Performance of the JPEG-LS Image Compression IP Core by Employing its Ultra High Throughput - UHT™ Architecture
ATHENS, Greece -- July 21, 2022 -- Alma Technologies S.A. today announced its new UHT-JPEGLS-E scalable encoder IP core that enables numerically lossless encoding of ultra-high frame rate SD/HD, and Ultra HD video (4K/8K and beyond), even in highly cost-effective FPGA and ASIC technologies.
Extending the Alma Technologies UHT™ Image and Video Compression family of JPEG, JPEG 2000 and H.264 IP, this ultra-high throughput and scalable performance semiconductor IP implementation of the JPEG LS standard provides a fully accelerated, standalone and robust compression solution in a single IP instance, saving on ASIC or FPGA silicon area and power. The core does not need an external memory device for its implementation.
The new Alma Technologies encoder IP core for JPEG LS is very easy-to-use and integrate in a system. It is self-contained, CPU-less, complete H/W implementation and is available either in RTL source code, or as pre-synthesized Netlist for all major FPGA vendor devices.
About Alma Technologies
Alma Technologies is a semiconductor IP provider, designing high-quality FPGA and ASIC IP cores since 2001. Its products stand out for their engineering, being complete, easy-to-use and reliable IP solutions. World-class technical support and a long track record of proven designs by more than 250 licensees in over 20 countries provide Alma Technologies customers with excellent service and great value.
Available either as self-contained and implementation technology independent VHDL or Verilog RTL, or as optimized Netlists for AMD-Xilinx, Efinix, Intel, Lattice and Microsemi FPGA and SoC devices, Alma Technologies IP ensures a fast and trouble-free integration in any FPGA or ASIC design.
