Arm IPO on hold
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (July 19, 2022)
Softbank has suspended work on a dual IPO listing for Arm in London and the US, reports the FT
The suspension follows the resignations, in the recent political upheavals, of the two ministers who had been working with Softbank to arrange for the dual listing.
