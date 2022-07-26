DCD-SEMI adds extra features to LIN IP Core and GuardKnox license the solution

Bytom, Poland -- July 26, 2022 -- DCD-SEMI, a leading IP Core provider and SoC design house from Poland, mastered unique LIN IP Core with UART half-duplex enhanced functionality. The newest Core conforms to ISO17987-6:2016 protocol conformance test specification for Functional Safety. GuardKnox, an Israeli-based company with subsidiary locations in Munich, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan –integrated DCD’s LIN IP Core as part of their CommEngine product- a holistic solution for communication routing and switching capabilities.

DCD’s LIN IP Core’s been developed as ISO26262 Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). - It can optionally be improved by necessary safety mechanisms and provide detailed safety documentation – says Jacek Hanke, DCD’s CEO – we also added another handy feature to this LIN IP Core - UART half-duplex enhanced functionality.

The IP core is available in two versions – Basic and Safety-Enhanced. The second has been developed as ISO26262-10 Safety Element out of Context. It can optionally be improved by necessary safety mechanisms and provide detailed safety documentation: all ISO26262 soft IP SEooC required work products, which include complete Failure Modes Effects and Detection Analysis FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis. All the safety-related work products were checked by a third-party, independent audit.

The conducted safety analysis depicts, that the safety metrics are fulfilled and both IPs reach the Automotive Safety Integrity Level ASIL-B (Single Point Fault Metric SPFM > 90%, Latent Fault Metric LFM > 60%). DCD-SEMI delivers a complete FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instructions to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis.

This ASIL-B ready design may easily be used in Automotive Safety Systems at the ASIL-B level, but DCD-SEMI may optionally deliver higher ASIL level ready IP. For further information and the optional features please contact our support.

The GuardKnox CommEngine™ implements Zonal Gateway (Zone Controller) functionality to enable high-performance and cost-effective communication routing using a single-chip solution. The safe and secure design performs routing actions, including PDU routing, in hardware to enable ultra-low latency with multi-gigabit bandwidth, addressing current automotive needs in connectivity and scalability. - The GuardKnox CommEngine™ integrates DCD’s LIN IP Core as part of a holistic solution for communication routing and switching capabilities – adds Hanke.

Cooperation between DCD-SEMI and GuardKnox was possible thanks to Approach Ventures, managed by Mr. Ariel Popper, DCD's business representative in Israel. Approach Ventures has proven track record through the years in technology transfer, entrepreneurship, consultancy, and business management.

More information: https://www.dcd-semi.com/product/dlin/

About DCD-SEMI

DCD-SEMI has two decades of IP market experience. The company was founded in 1999 in Bytom, Poland and has mastered more than 70 different architectures, among them the World’s Fastest 8051 CPU, Royalty-Free and Fully Scalable 32-bit CPU and 100% cryptographic system. Automotive IP Cores designed by DCD-SEMI are offered as CAN ALL package – a tailored made IP Core which have been successfully implemented by dozens of automotive companies such as VW, Toyota and now, GuardKnox. More information can be found at: www.dcd-semi.com, www.cfdsemi.com and www.crypt-one.com.





