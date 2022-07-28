Arm announces appointment of Spencer Collins as Chief Legal Officer

Cambridge, UK – July 28, 2022 – Arm today announced the appointment of Spencer Collins as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Collins will lead Arm’s global legal organization and report to Arm CEO Rene Haas.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead the talented Arm legal team and to work closely with the rest of the Arm leadership team as we set up the company for its next chapter of success and a future built on Arm,” said Collins.

Collins has served as Arm’s interim General Counsel and a member of its Executive Committee since February 2022. Collins joins Arm from SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA), the investment manager of the world’s largest technology-focused investment fund, SoftBank Vision Fund, where he served as Managing Partner and General Counsel.

Collins has more than 20 years of industry experience and has led many of the highest-profile M&A and investment transactions in the technology sector. Prior to joining SBIA, Collins practiced as a technology-focused M&A and investment lawyer in the London offices of White & Case and Allen & Overy (A&O). He also spent time on secondment from A&O to Fenwick & West in the San Francisco Bay Area. Collins holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree with first class honors.

“Arm has already benefitted from the invaluable counsel and expertise Spencer has provided over these past months,” said Haas. “His knowledge of our business and the environment in which we operate makes him the perfect choice to join our leadership team as Chief Legal Officer at this critical point of the company’s growth trajectory.”

About Arm

