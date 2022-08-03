Alma Technologies Announces the Immediate Availability of an Ultra-High Throughput Image Scaler IP Core
ATHENS, Greece -- August 03, 2022 -- Alma Technologies S.A. today announced its new UHT-SCALER IP core, a standalone and high-performance image scaler, designed for enabling ultra-high frame rate SD, HD or Ultra HD (4K/8K and beyond) image resizing, even in low-end ASIC or FPGA silicon.
The UHT-SCALER core is a video processing block used to resize (scale) input color images of one size to output color images of a different size. Output image can be smaller or larger than the original image, depending on the programmed scaling ratio. The core supports scaling of 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 and 4:0:0 (grayscale) video streams, in 8 up to 16 bits sample depth and provides excellent visual results by using bilinear, bicubic, lanczos or expfilter scaling algorithms. The implementation is a fully accelerated, standalone and robust solution in a single IP instance, saving on ASIC or FPGA silicon area and power. The core does not need an external memory device for its implementation.
The new Alma Technologies UHT-SCALER IP is very easy-to-use and integrate in a system. It is self-contained, CPU-less, complete H/W implementation and is available either in RTL source code, or as pre-synthesized Netlist for all major FPGA vendor devices.
Contact us online at www.alma-technologies.com/contact, or call us at +30-210-603-9850 to learn more.
About Alma Technologies
Alma Technologies is a semiconductor IP provider, designing high-quality FPGA and ASIC IP cores since 2001. Its products stand out for their engineering, being complete, easy-to-use and reliable IP solutions. World-class technical support and a long track record of proven designs by more than 250 licensees in over 20 countries provide Alma Technologies customers with excellent service and great value.
Available either as self-contained and implementation technology independent VHDL or Verilog RTL, or as optimized Netlists for AMD-Xilinx, Efinix, Intel, Lattice and Microsemi FPGA and SoC devices, Alma Technologies IP ensures a fast and trouble-free integration in any FPGA or ASIC design.
Learn more at www.alma-technologies.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alma Technologies Hot IP
- Scalable UHD H.264 Encoder - Ultra-High Throughput, Full Motion Estimation engin ...
- Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerica ...
- Scalable UHD JPEG Encoder − Ultra-High Throughput, 8/10/12-bit per component a ...
- CCSDS 122.0-B-1 Encoder - Lossless and Lossy Image Data Compression with up to 1 ...
- H.264 High Profiles Encoder - High 10, High 4:2:2 and High 4:4:4 (12 bit 4:2:2 o ...
Related News
- Alma Technologies Announces Availability of a New Ultra-High Throughput JPEG 2000 Encoder IP Core
- Alma Technologies Scales-up the Performance of the JPEG-LS Image Compression IP Core by Employing its Ultra High Throughput - UHT™ Architecture
- Alma Technologies Announces Availability of a New Ultra High Throughput JPEG Decoder IP Core
- Ultra-High Definition Video Encoding Now Feasible in Low-Cost FPGAs or Low-End ASICs
- Alma Technologies Announces Availability of a New Ultra High Throughput JPEG Encoder IP Core
Breaking News
- UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) Consortium Announces Incorporation and New Board Members; Open for Membership
- Alma Technologies Announces the Immediate Availability of an Ultra-High Throughput Image Scaler IP Core
- Imperas leads the RISC-V verification ecosystem as the first to release an open-source SystemVerilog RISC-V processor functional coverage library
- Accellera Announces Proposed Working Group to Explore Clock Domain Crossing Standard
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 13.3% in Q2 2022 Compared to Q2 2021
Most Popular
- U.S. Passes CHIPS Act, Increasing Restrictions on China Lead to Rising Geopolitical Risk, Says Trendforce
- Avery Design Systems Verification IP Helps Solid State Storage Controller Startup Validate its Designs and Get to Market Faster
- NSITEXE expands products lineup of RISC-V CPU supported functional safety
- SkyWater Receives Funding from DOD, Partners with Google to Facilitate Open Source Design for its new 90 nm Technology Offering
- PUFsecurity gains Riscure accreditation for its Anti-Tamper solution, PUFrt
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page