UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) Consortium Announces Incorporation and New Board Members; Open for Membership
BEAVERTON, Ore.-- August 02, 2022 -- Today, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), AMD, Arm, Google Cloud, Intel Corporation, Meta, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced the incorporation of the UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) Consortium and unveiled two newly-elected Board members Alibaba and NVIDIA. The founding members announced the formation of the industry consortium in March 2022 and remain dedicated to advancing the UCIe specification to establish a chiplet ecosystem and future generations of chiplet technologies.
“The industry response to our announcement of UCIe has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’ve already had more than 60 companies now,” said Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Chairman, UCIe Consortium. “Our official incorporation is a great milestone as we have an ambitious plan to continue evolving UCIe technology to meet industry requirements and develop a global interoperable chiplet ecosystem.”
UCIe 1.0 Specification – Available to Download
The UCIe 1.0 specification provides a complete standardized die-to-die interconnect with physical layer, protocol stack, software model, and compliance testing. The specification leverages the established PCI Express® (PCI-SIG®) and Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) industry standards. It will enable end users to easily mix and match chiplet components from a multi-vendor ecosystem for System-on-Chip (SoC) construction, including customized SoC. The evaluation copy of the UCIe 1.0 specification is available for download here.
Join the UCIe Consortium
The promoter companies include leaders in semiconductors, packaging, IP suppliers, foundries, and cloud service providers. UCIe Consortium welcomes interested companies and institutions to join the organization as Contributors to help shape future UCIe specifications. For membership information, contact admin@UCIexpress.org.
Resources
- Download the UCIe Specification
- Access the UCIe Membership Agreement
- UCIe Board of Directors
- Statement from UCIe Board Directors
About UCIe™ Consortium
The UCIe Consortium is an industry consortium dedicated to advancing UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) technology, an open industry standard that defines the interconnect between chiplets within a package, enabling an open chiplet ecosystem and ubiquitous interconnect at the package level. UCIe Consortium is led by key industry leaders Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), Alibaba, AMD, Arm, Google Cloud, Intel Corporation, Meta, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. For more information, visit www.UCIexpress.org.
