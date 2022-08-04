IPrium releases CCSDS TC Telecommand LDPC Encoder and Decoder
FOGGIA, Italy -- August 04, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC (www.iprium.com) has today announced that it has expanded its family of LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP products with a new LDPC for CCSDS 231.0 Telecommand TC synchronization and channel coding standard.
The LDPC IP Core supports information block size of 64 and 256 bits with low processing delay and significant coding gain. Main application of the CCSDS 231.0 LDPC is real-time telemetry in telecommand communication systems.
Pricing and Availability
The CCSDS 231.0 LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:
About IPrium LLC
IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.
