Architect of CHIPS Act Speaks on Its Impact
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (August 1, 2022)
In an exclusive interview with EE Times, Keith Krach, former Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment in the Trump administration, speaks on the significance of the CHIPS Act, which has since been passed by the House in a 243–187 vote.
It has yet to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Along with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Krach is one of the key people who helped shape the CHIPS Act. In May 2020, Krach’s effort led to an agreement by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to build a $12 billion 5-nm chip fab in the U.S., the most advanced facility of its kind in the nation.
Krach is also an accomplished businessman as former chairman of DocuSign and co-founder of software company Ariba. Here are Krach’s thoughts on the impact the stimulus measures will have on the American semiconductor industry.
First of all, Keith, thank you very much for taking time out of your schedule today. I know you as the person who helped facilitate TSMC’s Arizona project.
