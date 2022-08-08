Arm achieves record revenue and shipments in Q1 FY 2022
August 08, 2022
In Q1 FY 2022 Arm reported:
- A record Q1 total revenue of $719 million, up 6% year-over-year.
- A record quarterly royalty revenue of $453 million, up 22% year-over-year.
- This is the first time the quarterly royalty revenue has been higher than $400 million.
- Arm’s strategy of diversifying into markets beyond mobile, such as automotive and infrastructure, is paying off with strong growth in all new target markets.
- A record number of Q1 unit shipments - Arm partners shipped 7.4 billion Arm-based chips, up 7% year-over-year.
- Arm has now achieved four quarters of more than 7 billion Arm-based chips shipped.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $414 million, up 31% year-over-year and 58% margin.
“Arm continues to enable our ecosystem with compute performance and efficiency leadership through a transformed strategy. Together, we are meeting the insatiable demand for compute and defining the future of computing that will power the next great technology revolutions on Arm.” - Rene Haas, CEO, Arm
About Arm
Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 230 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Arm delivers record revenues and record profits in FY21
- Arteris Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022 and Estimated Second Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance
- CEVA, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Edge Higher to New Record in First Quarter 2022, SEMI Reports
- Faraday Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
Breaking News
- Logic Fruit appoints Vijay Pal Sharma as VP - Engineering
- CEVA Celebrates 15 Billionth CEVA-powered Chip Shipped
- Space Codesign Systems joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner
- GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm Announce Extension of Long-term Agreement to Secure U.S. Supply through 2028
- Arm achieves record revenue and shipments in Q1 FY 2022
Most Popular
- GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm Announce Extension of Long-term Agreement to Secure U.S. Supply through 2028
- Brite Semiconductor provides xSPI/Hyperbus™/Xcella™ controller and PHY total solution
- Intel Orders Delayed, TSMC Slows Three-Nanometer Expansion, Says TrendForce
- Arm achieves record revenue and shipments in Q1 FY 2022
- Cadence Accelerates Hyperscale SoC Design with Industry's First Verification IP and System VIP for CXL 3.0
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page