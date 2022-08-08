Arm achieves record revenue and shipments in Q1 FY 2022

August 08, 2022

In Q1 FY 2022 Arm reported:

A record Q1 total revenue of $719 million , up 6% year-over-year.

, up 6% year-over-year. A record quarterly royalty revenue of $453 million , up 22% year-over-year. This is the first time the quarterly royalty revenue has been higher than $400 million. Arm’s strategy of diversifying into markets beyond mobile, such as automotive and infrastructure, is paying off with strong growth in all new target markets.

, up 22% year-over-year. A record number of Q1 unit shipments - Arm partners shipped 7.4 billion Arm-based chips , up 7% year-over-year. Arm has now achieved four quarters of more than 7 billion Arm-based chips shipped.

, up 7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $414 million, up 31% year-over-year and 58% margin.

“Arm continues to enable our ecosystem with compute performance and efficiency leadership through a transformed strategy. Together, we are meeting the insatiable demand for compute and defining the future of computing that will power the next great technology revolutions on Arm.” - Rene Haas, CEO, Arm

About Arm

Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 230 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.





