Logic Fruit appoints Vijay Pal Sharma as VP - Engineering

Delhi/NCR, India -- Aug 09, 2022 -- Logic Fruit Technologies feels immense pleasure to announce the appointment of Mr. Vijay Pal Sharma as a Vice President of Engineering. Vijay has around two decades of professional expertise in IT Strategy formulation and execution, Client Relationship Management, Enterprise services and solution management, in complex large scale projects in a geographically dispersed set up.

He has donned many hats in his professional journey, be it a Research Engineer, Program Manager or Client Engagement Manager to name a few. This unique experience of having a holistic view of an assignment from its inception till final delivery, be it for a Service or Product delivery is what sets him apart.

He is PMP certified and has a green belt in Six Sigma along with other certifications in emerging technologies such as AI/ML and Amazon Cloud. With his 20 years of experience, he is now a member of the Logic Fruit Team. He will aid in our efforts to strengthen the Technical Management team, Project Management, Client engagement and overall Operation strategy. He will also be actively working to maximize the substantial capabilities that LFT has developed in the last 10 years.

"I am thrilled and humbled at this opportunity to join LFT and look forward to collaborating closely with the team," said Vijay Pal Sharma, vice president of engineering at Logic Fruit. “Under the capable leadership of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, I aspire to contribute to the company's overall success story and help the organization achieve new heights.”

Congratulations and Welcome to Logic Fruit Technologies! It's a pleasure to have you with us. Your skills will be a tremendous asset for LFT. We send you our best wishes on behalf of the management and LFT team.





