Tudor Brown resigns from SMIC
By David Manners, Electronic Weekly (August 11, 2022)
Tudor Brown, one of the founding team at Arm, has resigned from the board at SMIC, the Chinese foundry.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Vidatronic Expands Portfolio of Power Management, Analog, and Security IP with Additional 180 nm to 22 nm Technologies for IoT Applications Available for Licensing
- SMIC Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
- Opinion: CHIPS Act Escalates Long-Standing U.S.-China Tech Rivalry
- Tudor Brown resigns from SMIC
- Arasan refreshes its Total USB IP Solution with its next generation of USB 2.0 PHY IP
Most Popular
- Brite Semiconductor provides xSPI/Hyperbus™/Xcella™ controller and PHY total solution
- Arm achieves record revenue and shipments in Q1 FY 2022
- CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022 and Estimated Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance
- Intel Orders Delayed, TSMC Slows Three-Nanometer Expansion, Says TrendForce