Opinion: CHIPS Act Escalates Long-Standing U.S.-China Tech Rivalry
By Richard L. Thurston
EETimes (August 10, 2022)
As U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew to Taipei last week, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in an effort to boost U.S. semiconductor production. But will it increase U.S. semiconductor competitiveness, or will it set back the U.S. industry in its ongoing technology rivalry with China? I fear the latter.
While providing billions of dollars in subsidies to the semiconductor industry in the form of fab construction grants, investment tax credits, and science and R&D incentives, for example, the CHIPS Act more dangerously imposes significant restrictions on chipmakers that would accept such U.S. incentives and that would also invest in their China operations during a 10–year period. Why will this legislation be detrimental to the U.S. semiconductor industry?
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Architect of CHIPS Act Speaks on Its Impact
- U.S. Passes CHIPS Act, Increasing Restrictions on China Lead to Rising Geopolitical Risk, Says Trendforce
- GlobalFoundries Statement Following Senate Procedural Vote on Legislation To Bolster U.S. Competitiveness
- With CHIPS Act, US Risks Building a White Elephant
- CHIPS Act Targets Post-Globalized Industry
Breaking News
- Vidatronic Expands Portfolio of Power Management, Analog, and Security IP with Additional 180 nm to 22 nm Technologies for IoT Applications Available for Licensing
- SMIC Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
- Opinion: CHIPS Act Escalates Long-Standing U.S.-China Tech Rivalry
- Tudor Brown resigns from SMIC
- Arasan refreshes its Total USB IP Solution with its next generation of USB 2.0 PHY IP
Most Popular
- Brite Semiconductor provides xSPI/Hyperbus™/Xcella™ controller and PHY total solution
- Arm achieves record revenue and shipments in Q1 FY 2022
- CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022 and Estimated Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance
- Intel Orders Delayed, TSMC Slows Three-Nanometer Expansion, Says TrendForce