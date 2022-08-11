Vidatronic Expands Portfolio of Power Management, Analog, and Security IP with Additional 180 nm to 22 nm Technologies for IoT Applications Available for Licensing

AUSTIN, TEXAS – AUGUST 11, 2022 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and integrated platform solutions, today revealed their latest IP cores immediately available for licensing in 180 nm, 40 nm, and 22 nm processes. These IPs enable Vidatronic customers to design tightly integrated, high performing, ultra-low-power systems on chip (SoCs) for a variety of end applications, including consumer devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Metaverse, advanced microprocessor, and high-speed serial interface applications. These IPs have already been licensed by several of our leading customers.

Vidatronic’s integrated platform solutions simplify the design process with customizable IP for easier and more cost-effective integration. Leveraging Vidatronic’s new IPs will enable customers to achieve unparalleled levels of performance, power efficiency, security, and reliability while minimizing cost. With over a decade of experience delivering advanced analog, security, and power management IP solutions globally, these new IPs strengthen Vidatronic's position as a leader in innovative analog technologies.

“Vidatronic has seen significant growth over the last year and our rapidly expanding portfolio is a result of that,” says Moises Robinson, President and Co-Founder of Vidatronic. “As demand for customizable power management, analog, and security IP continues to increase, Vidatronic is well-positioned to provide a one-stop-shop for our customers where they can meet all of their power, analog and security needs with a single integrated platform solution.”

Vidatronic’s IP Portfolio, which span process nodes from 180 nm down to 4 nm FinFET, contains the following new IPs:

Low Dropout (LDO) Voltage Regulator IPs equipped with Vidatronic’s Power Quencher® technology that enable ultra-low-power operation with no external components required​ – new IP in 180/40/22 nm

Bandgap Voltage Reference IP equipped with Vidatronic’s ACCUREF® technology that enables high accuracy and low power operation – new IP in 180/22 nm

Single-Inductor-Multiple-Output (SIMO) buck DC-DC converter IP that can support multiple output rails with a single inductor for lower overall cost and better system efficiency and uses discontinuous-conduction mode (DCM) optimized for low-power applications – new IP in 180/22 nm

Li-Ion Wireless Battery Charger IP that integrates a rectifier and LDOs to provide fast and safe charging of Li-ion battery packs, monitors the voltage/current of each cell in the battery pack, and provides a direct DC charge option from an external source – new IP in 180 nm

8-Bit Dual Slope Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) IP – new IP in 180 nm

Integrated support blocks including analog test mux IP, temperature sensor IP, power switch IP, power-ok, serial-peripheral interface (SPI) IP, and clock IP – new IP in 180/40/22 nm

All listed IP blocks are immediately available to license. If you are interested in licensing, please contact sales@vidatronic.com.

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic, founded in 2010, provides power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and platform solutions for integration into customers’ systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). Their patented technology enables high-performing SoCs to achieve ultra-low-power and highly efficient operation without needing external components, which lowers cost, reduces size, extends the life of the device, and improves reliability of the system while also increasing hardware security.

Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, ultra-low-power/high-accuracy voltage references, data converters, PMUs for Augmented/Virtual Reality and security applications, LED drivers, and associated circuitry for a variety of applications from consumer devices, including IoT, to enterprise markets, including servers. Vidatronic has experience in a wide variety of foundries and silicon processes from 180 nm down to 3 nm, with a history of first-pass silicon success.

Licensing Vidatronic IP will get your company to market faster with lower overall cost. For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





