Edgewater Wireless Expands Intellectual Property Monetization Initiatives

Veteran IP monetization expert retained by Edgewater

August 15, 2022 – Ottawa, Canada – Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce a key addition to its IP Monetization team. The company has retained Dr. Nima Ahmadvand, a highly regarded wireless industry Intellectual Property expert, to explore multiple paths to IP monetization, including IP licensing, enforcement and building a robust technology transfer program.

An expert in wireless communications, optical networking, digital signal processing and other electrical, computer and telecommunications technologies, Dr. Ahmadvand brings extensive experience managing and developing patent portfolios as an SVP and CTO at the leading global patent licensing firm Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc. (currently known as MOSAID Technologies Inc.). Before Conversant, Dr. Ahmadvand was Vice President of Research and Development at Peleton Photonic Systems. Previously, he was a senior member of Nortel Networks’ Advanced Wireless Access Group, where he designed 3G wireless and cellular telecommunications systems.

“With the emerging WiFi7 standard and its flagship feature, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), the global Wi-Fi semiconductor industry has acknowledged the need for multi-channel (multi-link) Wi-Fi communications. In due course, our patent monetization efforts are accelerating,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “Nima’s deep knowledge of Wi-Fi technology and his experience with engaging global leading firms in Intellectual Property Wi-Fi discussions is a timely and strategic addition to our team, and will accelerate our efforts to scale Spectrum Slicing solutions globally with future partnerships and alliances.”

Dr. Ahmadvand commented, “Edgewater’s leadership position in Spectrum Slicing is evident. I’m excited about the depth of the patent portfolio and the prospects ahead.”

For further information, please visit Edgewaterwireless.com

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.





