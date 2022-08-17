OPENEDGES Files Registration Statement for the Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Seoul, South Korea, Aug 17, 2022 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as OPENEDGES), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor IP platform provider, today announced that it has filed a registration statement with the Korean Exchange for an initial public offering (IPO) on the KOSDAQ market. Samsung Securities will act as IPO underwriter for OPENEDGES’ debut in the market.

In total, 3,636,641 shares will be offered for a price between KRW 15,000 and 18,000 (roughly $ 11 and $14) each, with a total amount of KRW 54.5 billion to KRW 65.5 billion (approximately $41.9 million to $50.4 million) scheduled for the public offering. Institutional investors’ demand will be recorded from September 7 to 8th, while retail buyers can participate in the public subscription for two days between September 15th and 16th.

Through its triple-digit annual sales growth from 2018 to 2021, the company has exhibited stable and steep sales growth and has also exceeded its last year's annual sales in the first half of this year.

"With its IPO, OPENEDGES aims to break new ground in the semiconductor IP market with the highest level of resource efficiency IPs for edge AI System-on-Chip (SoCs)." Said Sean Lee, the CEO of OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. "We are also considering acquiring overseas semiconductor companies to increase market share and competitiveness.

About OPENEDGES

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES) is the world's only total memory system and AI platform IP provider, delivering NPU, on-chip interconnect, DDR memory controller, and DDR PHY IPs as a single vendor. Established in 2017, OPENEDGES has earned a reputation for providing IP with the highest level of efficiencies in power consumption, area, and DRAM optimization. OPENEDGES’ integrated IP solutions are market and silicon-proven, featuring advanced architectures and proprietary technologies that enable customers to shorten their design and verification processes.

OPENEDGES provides solutions that range from AI/ML and high-performance computing (HPC) to mobile and automotive applications in multiple standards, technologies, and foundries.

The two key technologies of OPENEDGES are memory systems and AI computing, which together provide a sorely needed boost in performance, efficiency, and reliability.

ORBIT TM : DDR memory controller, OMC supports DDR4/3, LPDDR5x/5/4/4x/3, GDDR6, HBM3 DDR PHY, OPHY supports LPDDR4/4x/5/5x, GDDR6 NoC Bus Interconnect, OIC Non-coherent NoC available

: ENLIGHT : 4-/8-bit mixed-precision neural network processing unit (NPU) IP

Learn more about OPENEDGES at www.openedges.com or contact directly at sales@openedges.com






