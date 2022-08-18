Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.248 billion, compared to $1.057 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

"Synopsys continues to execute very well. We delivered excellent fiscal third quarter results, with broad-based strength, and are increasing our outlook for the year," said Aart de Geus, chairman and CEO of Synopsys. "Technology strength across the board, including multiple game-changing innovations, drove outstanding technical, competitive, and business results. While our customers navigate through the ebbs and flows of the market, they are simultaneously investing heavily in more complex chips, more sophisticated systems, and more software. The combination of Synopsys' powerful portfolio and constructive market dynamics, plus the resilience of our business model, position us for a strong finish to the year. We expect to cross the $5 billion revenue mark in FY'22, with over 20% revenue growth, strong margin expansion and EPS growth, and more than $1.6 billion in operating cash flow."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $222.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $198.6 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $327.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $284.5 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and other associated revenue categories, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes a comprehensive solution for building integrity—security, quality and compliance testing—into the customers' software development lifecycle and supply chain. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Targets

(in millions except per share amounts)

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-866-207-1041 (+1-402-970-0847 for international callers), access code 6337628, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on August 24, 2022. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 in November 2022. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks of Aart de Geus, chairman and chief executive officer, and Trac Pham, chief financial officer, on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by September 8, 2022.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





