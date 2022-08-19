UK blocks Chinese purchase of EDA company Pulsic
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (August 19, 2022)
The UK government has blocked the takeover of EDA software developer Pulsic by a Chinese company.
The purchase of Bristol-based Pulsic by Super Orange of Hong Kong was blocked under the National Security and Investment Act 2021. It is not known how much Super Orange was prepared to pay for the private company.
