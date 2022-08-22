The Worldwide Semiconductor Market is expected to increase 13.9 percent in 2022, continuing to grow by 4.6 percent in 2023.

August 22, 2022 -- Following a strong growth year of 26.2 percent in the year 2021, WSTS expects another year of double-digit growth for the worldwide semiconductor market in 2022 with a forecast of $633 billion, up 13.9 percent.

WSTS forecasts strong chip demand for another consecutive year, with most major categories expected to see high teens year-over-year growth in 2022, led by Logic with 24.1 percent growth, Analog with 21.9 percent growth, and Sensors with 16.6 percent growth. Optoelectronics remains the weakest category in the forecast and is expected to be roughly flat (+0.2 percent) year over year.

In 2022, all geographical regions are expected to show growth. The largest region, Asia Pacific, is expected to grow 10.5 percent. The Americas are expected to show growth of 23.5 percent, Europe 14.0 percent, and Japan 14.2 percent.







Worldwide Semiconductor Market growth is expected to grow further in 2023

For 2023, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 4.6 percent to US$ 662 billion, driven by mid-single digit growth of nearly all categories. In this latest forecast, the Logic category is projected to reach US $200 billion in 2023, roughly 30% of the total market.

All regions are expected to grow in 2023.

About WSTS:

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) was founded in 1986 as a non-profit organization of semiconductor product companies and is the industry’s only source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

For more information, please visit the WSTS web site at www.wsts.org.

WSTS Forecast Summary

Note: Numbers in the table are rounded to whole millions of dollars, which may cause totals by region and totals by product group to differ slightly.





