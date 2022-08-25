CEO Interview: Sammy Cheung: Filling the General-Purpose FPGA Void

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (August 24, 2022)

While the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) was once dominated by just two players, there are now a number of companies trying to fill the various gaps in the $6 billion–plus FPGA market. One such company is Efinix, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary by opening a large new office in Cupertino, California, not far from Apple headquarters.

EE Times sat down with co-founder and CEO Sammy Cheung at the new offices to learn about its progress in the first 10 years of building an FPGA company from scratch—and its growth plans, especially with a potential Nasdaq listing in the cards sometime soon.

