Racyics wins new automotive customer for its GF 22FDX Adaptive-Body-Biasing solution
Dresden, August 28, 2022 -- Racyics’ ABX solution for Adaptive-Body-Biasing was selected by Robert Bosch GmbH for its upcoming automotive products in GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX technology.
Racyics ABX is a set of automotive IPs minimizing leakage currents while maintaining highly reliable operation with target performance in safety-critical applications. This unique solution always provides optimal body-bias voltages according to the operating conditions of the microchip. The easy to integrate turnkey ABX IP enables 22FDX customers to significantly reduce the leakage power of their automotive grade 1 products.
Currently, the Racyics automotive ABX IP is available for testchip implementations. Full ISO26262 certification and AEC-Q100 automotive grade-1 qualification is planned for early 2023.
Holger Eisenreich, CEO of Racyics, states: “Our ABX solution is a true game changer for automotive grade 1 products in safety-critical applications. The achievable leakage reduction is essential for many designs to meet the static power specification”.
“Evaluating available adaptive body biasing IPs, we concluded that Racyics offers the most mature solution for our application”, says Dr. Oliver Wolst, Senior Vice President Automotive Electronics at Bosch, responsible for the development of Systems-on-Chip (SoC) and IP modules.
About Racyics:
Racyics® is Europe's leading design house for mixed-signal System-on-Chip design and turnkey ASIC service in advanced nodes. With locations in Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, and Duisburg (Germany), the company offers design and implementation services for analog, mixed-signal, and digital ICs. Working for leading European semiconductor companies for many years, the Racyics team contributed to numerous successful chip designs down to 10nm feature-size for automotive, consumer, and communication applications. As GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ channel partner with focus on advanced and leading-edge technologies, Racyics provides access to 28nm, 22nm and 12nm prototyping runs (MPWs). Additionally, Racyics offers design enablement services for European SMEs and academia.
For more information, please visit www.racyics.com.
