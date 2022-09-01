Synopsys Approves Stock Repurchase Program with Authorization Up to $1.5 Billion
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that its Board of Directors has replenished its stock repurchase program with an increased authorization to purchase up to $1.5 billion of common stock.
"We continue to execute very well, balancing our strategic investments to grow the business, expand margins and return capital to shareholders," said Trac Pham, chief financial officer of Synopsys. "This replenishment of our stock repurchase program with an increased authorization amount of up to $1.5 billion reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value."
The stock repurchase program does not obligate Synopsys to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or terminated at any time by Synopsys' chief executive officer, chief financial officer or the Board of Directors at their sole discretion.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
