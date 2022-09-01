Menta SAS is exhibiting at DVCon India 2022 and will offer a Technical Workshop

The only eFPGA Soft IP in the industry, fully customizable, for hardware reconfiguration in the field

Sept. 01, 2022 – Menta SAS will attend the DVCon event in India for the first time, the 7th edition of the Design and Verification Conference planned from 5-6th September 2022 as a live conference. Menta will also offer during this event a Technical Workshop on its unique eFPGA solutions.

Menta eFPGA Soft IPs offer SoC, ASIC and sensor designers the ability to evolve their chips over time and in the field for applications such as security/cryptography, artificial intelligence (AI), motor control and telecommunications.

Menta products are used worldwide by Companies serving the defense, space, internet of things, industrial, 5G and automotive markets.

Embedded FPGA IPs are offered today by fewer than 5 companies in the world, and Menta breakthrough technology is the most flexible and adaptive, positioning Menta as the European and global leader in that space.

Menta's design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set offer the highest degree of design customization, ease of use, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design targeting any production node at any foundry.

Adaptability, flexibility and security are the key advantages of Menta eFPGA solutions.

In addition, Menta will present its platform resulting from its close collaboration with Everspin Technologies and demonstrating a standalone FPGA built with Menta eFPGA IP using Everspin EMxxLX STT-MRAM for hardware reconfiguration at incredible speeds.

Click here to learn more about Menta





