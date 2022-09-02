Imagination hires Michael Trzupek as new Chief Financial Officer

Executive management board appointment reinforces commitment to US market

London, England – September 2, 2022 – Imagination Technologies (“Imagination” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Michael Trzupek as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and member of the Company’s Executive Management Board. Trzupek will have responsibility for the Company’s reporting, financial planning, and commercial strategy. Trzupek joins Imagination from Core Scientific where he served as CFO. Throughout his career, Trzupek has held a range of management positions at companies including Intel and Microsoft.

Trzupek will be based in Seattle (Washington, USA) and is the latest in a series of appointments reinforcing Imagination’s commitment and capability in the USA, which includes new senior sales and customer support roles.

Imagination’s CEO, Simon Beresford-Wylie says: “Michael’s appointment will provide renewed financial leadership as Imagination focuses on the long-term growth in its successful semiconductor IP business, which is closely aligned with many of the high-growth and high-value segments that are expected to drive semiconductor demand now and in the future. With very significant new business achieved over the past two years in our core market segments – mobile & consumer, automotive and desktop & datacentre – we felt the time was right to appoint a CFO with a wide range of relevant experience to help take the Company forward. Michael’s appointment should also be seen as a sign of our commitment to the important US market. I welcome him onboard at this very exciting time for Imagination.”

Imagination’s CFO, Michael Trzupek, says: “Imagination has seen strong momentum in its business and made significant investments in strengthening and broadening its product portfolio. I am delighted to be joining a company founded on amazing engineering talent that has the vision to be the undisputed leader in semiconductor IP solutions that transform billions of lives. I plan to help drive continued innovation in the technologies which enable our customers to succeed in some of the most important tech applications today.”

Trzupek has over 30 years of experience working in corporate finance and business operations for Fortune 500 companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

Trzupek takes over as CFO from Mark Logan who will remain at Imagination for a transition period. Logan has helped the Company achieve financial growth and stabilise the business and the Imagination board of directors and colleagues thank him for his leadership.

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in competitive global technology markets. Its GPU, CPU and AI technologies enable outstanding power, performance, and area (PPA), fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their smartphones, cars, homes, and workplaces.

