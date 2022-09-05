Qualcomm hits back at ARM over lawsuit
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (September 2, 2022)
Qualcomm is accusing its processor IP supplier ARM of attempting to interfere with its internal design operation after the takeover of startup Nuvia.
This marks a very different approach under new CEO Cristiano Amon (above), who took over from retiring CEO Steve Mollenkopf in June 2021. The two companies have had a longstanding partnership using architectural licenses to develop new versions of ARM cores for the SnapDragon range of chipsets.
The lawsuit in the US comes as Qualcomm is set to ship test chips of the Nuvia designs to partners for high performance notebook PCs running Windows on the ARM architecture.
