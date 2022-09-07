Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 7.3% Year-to-Year in July, but Growth Slows

Worldwide sales in July decrease 2.3% on a month-to-month basis

WASHINGTON—Sept. 7, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $49.0 billion in the month of July 2022, an increase of 7.3% over the July 2021 total of $45.7 billion, but a decrease of 2.3% compared to the June 2022 total of $50.2 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, easily topping the total from last July, but market growth has slowed substantially in recent months, with year-to-year sales increases dropping into the single digits for the first time since December 2020,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas market increased 20.9% year-to-year to lead all regions.”

In addition to the Americas, year-to-year sales were up in the Europe (15.2%) and Japan (13.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4.1%), but down in China (-1.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (2.7%) and Japan (0.6%), but decreased in the Americas (-2.3%), China (-3.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-3.5%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





