intoPIX unveils new FastTicoRAW & FastTicoXS codecs for Apple silicon and makes the switch to ARM-based technology simple
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, September 8th, 2022 – intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative mezzanine compression technologies, today revealed at IBC its lineup of FastTicoRAW & FastTicoXS (JPEG XS) Codecs optimized for ARM chipsets, including Apple silicon and the M1 chip.
intoPIX ARM SDKs are highly optimized for the new processors used by major computer hardware manufacturers including Apple, Microsoft and Samsung. Through these optimizations, software applications, such as Live Production or Editing and including intoPIX codecs, can now deliver the same amazing experience on x86 and ARM-based platforms; regardless whether running on MacBook, desktop PC, servers or in the Cloud.
The new TicoXS & TicoRAW codecs for ARM guarantee impressive speed and performance, even when encoding or decoding 8K video.
“Our ARM optimized JPEG XS & TicoRAW software libraries allow real-time (or faster) compression for HD, 4K and even 8K video feeds using standard processors and are currently being integrated in top-notch production applications.” said Justine Hecq, Business Development Manager, intoPIX.
For more information on intoPIX or to get a free evaluation software, visit www.intopix.com. Join us at IBC in Amsterdam (BOOTH 10D31F).
About intoPIX
intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solutions (on CPU & GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality.
