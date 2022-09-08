IPrium releases CCSDS 131.2 Turbo SCCC Modulator

FOGGIA, Italy -- September 08, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC has today announced that it has expanded its family of CCSDS Modulator IP products with a new Turbo SCCC Modulator IP Core for space data systems.

The IP Core is a complete digital QPSK, 8-PSK, 16-APSK, 32-APSK and 64-APSK modulator with an integrated Serially Concatenated Convolutional turbo Coding (Turbo SCCC), optimized for high-capacity satellite systems.

The Turbo SCCC Modulator is silicon-proven and is fully compliant with CCSDS 131.2-B-1 standard "Flexible Advanced Coding and Modulation Scheme for High Rate Telemetry Applications".

The IP Core provides a turnkey single-chip solution that can be used in both narrowband or wideband satellite applications.

The Turbo SCCC Modulator IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts and a simulation test bench with expected results.

