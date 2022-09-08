TSMC August 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Sep. 8, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for August 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for August 2022 was approximately NT$218.13 billion, an increase of 16.8 percent from July 2022 and an increase of 58.7 percent from August 2021. Revenue for January through August 2022 totaled NT$1,430.11 billion, an increase of 43.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|August 2022
|218,132
|July 2022
|186,763
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|16.8
|August 2021
|137,427
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|58.7
|January to August 2022
|1,430,112
|January to August 2021
|996,540
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|43.5
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Memory Market Collapse to Lift TSMC to Top Spot in 3Q22 Ranking
- SiMa.ai Partners with GUC to Accelerate Time to Market for Industry's First Purpose-Built Machine Learning Platform for the Embedded Edge
- Samsung Sounds Alarm About '22 Chip Market Landing
- Fraunhofer IIS announces its JPEG XS SDK 5.0 solutions achieving 25% higher speed for en- and decoding
- Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increase 7% in Q2 2022, SEMI Reports
Most Popular
- Qualcomm hits back at ARM over lawsuit
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 7.3% Year-to-Year in July, but Growth Slows
- Global Top Ten IC Design House Revenue Spikes 32% in 2Q22, Ability to Destock Inventory to be Tested in 2H22, Says TrendForce
- NASA Selects SiFive and Makes RISC-V the Go-to Ecosystem for Future Space Missions
- Intrinsic ID Collaborates with Synopsys to Boost SoC Security and Accelerate Time to Market
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page