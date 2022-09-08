TSMC August 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Sep. 8, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for August 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for August 2022 was approximately NT$218.13 billion, an increase of 16.8 percent from July 2022 and an increase of 58.7 percent from August 2021. Revenue for January through August 2022 totaled NT$1,430.11 billion, an increase of 43.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues August 2022 218,132 July 2022 186,763 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 16.8 August 2021 137,427 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 58.7 January to August 2022 1,430,112 January to August 2021 996,540 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 43.5





