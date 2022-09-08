Samsung Sounds Alarm About '22 Chip Market Landing

By Barbara Jorgensen, EETimes (September 8, 2022)

The memory market is so volatile that in the early 2000s, several firms including Enron sought to form a DRAM-futures trading market. Samsung, the largest maker of memory chips in the world, this week warned that the chip industry may be in for hard landing by the end of the year.

The market has changed drastically since the first half of the year, Kye Hyun Kyung, head of Samsung’s device solutions division, said yesterday during a rare briefing at the South Korean company’s new chip fab in Pyeongtaek, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The general perception earlier this year was that the second half of 2022 would be better than the first.

A Samsung representative contacted by EE Times today declined to comment about the forecast. The person did, however, point to a press release confirming that the company had held a media event yesterday to announce it had begun NAND Flash production on its third manufacturing line in Pyeongtaek.

