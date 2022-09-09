Fraunhofer IIS and Astrodesign cooperate to offer JPEG XS solutions for video equipment manufacturer

September 09, 2022 -- Fraunhofer IIS and Astrodesign Inc. announce their partnership at IBC 2022 to offer JPEG XS based solutions either as an FPGA IP core or as a software solution. Both parties are permitted under a cross licensing agreement to sublicense the other's party technology. They will demonstrate the JPEG XS encoding/decoding process and its interoperability by an encoder FPGA solution from Astrodesign together with a software decoder application based on Fraunhofer's SDK (Software Development Kit).

The standardized JPEG XS codec enables the implementation of high quality media workflows from the acquisition to the distribution encoder by using the Internet Protocol (IP) and Ethernet infrastructure. The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS has partnered with Astrodesign, the renowned Japanese electronics manufacturer of audiovisual test solutions and video production technology, to provide and demonstrate the capabilites of JPEG XS for encoding and decoding of video content up to 8 k/60 fps in a current workflow solution.



“We are pleased to have a research and development partner in Fraunhofer IIS who, due to their long experience in coding and standardization, has worked with us to realize these joint solutions, enabling us to further enhance the performance and interoperability of our FPGA solutions for JPEG XS, as integrated in our device CD-5500 IP Gateway”, says Yoshihito Manabe, Executive general manager of Astrodesign, Inc.

The complete live system based on UHD camera, FPGA based encoder from Astrodesign, and software based decoder from Fraunhofer will be demonstrated at IBC 2022 at the Fraunhofer booth 8.B80. Further information can be received either from Fraunhofer or from Astrodesign on their booth 2.A48.



“The availability of JPEG XS solutions from multiple vendors is an important step in the adoption of an all-IP workflow for media production. The transmission of live production video data from HD up to 8k over a cost-effective Ethernet infrastructure simplifies workflows and infrastrucure systems. We look forward to demonstrating this together with Astrodesign at IBC 2022”, adds Prof. Siegfried Foessel, head of the moving picture technologies department at Fraunhofer IIS.

About Astrodesign

ASTRODESIGN Inc. is a reputable electronic manufacturer of audiovisual test solutions and video production technology that is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and an office in San Jose, California, USA. Since its founding in 1977, ASTRODESIGN has held high-end niche as a corporate philosophy and sought possibilities in a market that was underdeveloped and technically difficult for large enterprises to enter. ASTRODESIGN has developed several of the world's first and first in Japan products, from its history with delivering signal processing technology to introducing 8K video products in as early as 2013. As a global leader and pioneer of image electronics, ASTRODESIGN’s solutions have always proven to surpass expectations and satisfaction. https://www.astrodesign.co.jp/english/





