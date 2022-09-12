1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores solution for all your Gigabit network applications is available of immediate licensing!!

September 12, 2022 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce its best-selling GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core’s availability for immediate licensing as the final quarter of the Fiscal Year approaches. This popular Networking IP cores has a unique power usage and Size characteristic that helps in its simple integration into any Subsystem.

The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores is extracted from production chip is a highly integrated single chip for Giga 10/100/1000 Ethernet applications. It is an IEEE 802.3u/ab compliant single-port Giga Ethernet physical layer transceiver with low power consumption compared to market standards. It supports 10BASE-T, 100BASE-T, and 1000BASE-T operation. The GPHY connects the Media Access Control Layer (MAC) by GMII (Giga Media Independent Interface) or RGMII for an unobstructed network flow.

The digital 1G Ethernet MAC, TSN MAC, and PCS Controller IP Cores can all be licenced together with the GPHY IP Cores thanks to the availability of a dual port MAC interface with GMII and MII. The IP Cores' LED indicators for link mode, status, speed, activity, and collision are supported by IEEE 1500 for SoC testing integration. These features work together to provide an enhanced networking experience.

In addition to the support for both Half Duplex and Full Duplex modes, the GPHY has a leading-edge jitter tolerance and a Built-in-self-test including pattern generator/checkers. It also possesses built in error counters and self-monitoring techniques, including signal quality monitoring. Sticking to the trend of catering to a wide range of possible applications this IP cores also supports BroadR-Reach™ for use in automotive connectivity applications.

1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores is licensed as a WhiteBox solution, with worldwide use which is an unlimited and perpetual licensing model. The GPHY is licensed with full modification rights (spec change, bug corrections, process node porting) granted to the user. The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores has also been used in semiconductor industry’s Data Servers, Automotive, Multimedia devices, Routers and other Consumer Electronics….

In addition to 1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 6nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request..

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





