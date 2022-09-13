Global IP Core Announces the Availability of The WiMAX IEEE802.16e Modem and FEC IP Core For Licensing and Integration

September 13, 2022 - Global IP Core Sales - The new WiMAX IEEE802.16e Modem and FEC IP Core is designed to be used along with an RF tuner, and ADC/ DAC converters. The system has internal state machine to control the operation, and can be externally configured through the SPI interface.

The WiMAX IEEE802.16e Modem and FEC supports features such as: OFDMA 128, 512, 1024, 2048 FFT sizes, it also supports BPSK, QPSK, QAM16, QAM64. At the same time the IP Core provides error correction: for convolutional code (CC) and is efficient and customizable to FFT/ IFFT Core. Nonetheless, the IP Core synchronization system is capable of all forms of synchronization ( time and frequency).

Additional features include:

Can be customized to suit customer’s needs

Efficient and customizable Robust Channel Estimation Algorithm

Supports IF input and can be customized to suit customer’s needs and is efficient and customizable

