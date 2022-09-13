DMA AXI4-Stream to/from AXI4 Memory Map - Scatter-Gather Descriptor List
Global IP Core Announces the Availability of The WiMAX IEEE802.16e Modem and FEC IP Core For Licensing and Integration
September 13, 2022 - Global IP Core Sales - The new WiMAX IEEE802.16e Modem and FEC IP Core is designed to be used along with an RF tuner, and ADC/ DAC converters. The system has internal state machine to control the operation, and can be externally configured through the SPI interface.
The WiMAX IEEE802.16e Modem and FEC supports features such as: OFDMA 128, 512, 1024, 2048 FFT sizes, it also supports BPSK, QPSK, QAM16, QAM64. At the same time the IP Core provides error correction: for convolutional code (CC) and is efficient and customizable to FFT/ IFFT Core. Nonetheless, the IP Core synchronization system is capable of all forms of synchronization ( time and frequency).
Additional features include:
- Can be customized to suit customer’s needs
- Efficient and customizable Robust Channel Estimation Algorithm
- Supports IF input and can be customized to suit customer’s needs and is efficient and customizable
Related IP Core (FEC) Products:
- IEEE802.11n/ac/ax Wi-Fi LDPC Encoder and Decoder
- MIMO MMSE Decoder
Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com
About Global IP Core Sales:
Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.
