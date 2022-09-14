Chip industry in "hopeful denial" says Penn
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (September 14, 2022)
Malcolm Penn, CEO of Future Horizons reiterated his single digit semiconductor growth forecast for 2022 and warning of a double-digit decline for 2023 at IFS2022 in London yesterday,
“For the most part the industry is in hopeful denial,“ said Penn “if we had a soft landing it would be for the first time in the 70 year history of the semiconductor industry.“
Whereas the long-term annual trend of 8% unit growth would deliver a 6.5 billion monthly unit shipment rate at this point in time, the current actual shipment rate is 7.8 billion units a month.
