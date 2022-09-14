Funding round fuels videantis' growth

Hannover, Germany -- September 14, 2022 – videantis GmbH, a leading supplier of unified AI/deep learning, multi-modal sensor data processing and fusion, and image and video coding solutions, today announced the completion of a multi-million Euro funding round to accelerate its current growth path. The funding round is an intermediate step on the way towards a later series B financing round aimed for in 2023.

The funding round was led by eCAPITAL and is supported by investors with strong semiconductor and automotive background, including Lower Saxony’s automotive investment fund (managed by NBank Capital GmbH) and industry veteran Dr. Anton Mindl, who previously led Elmos Semiconductor SE for 15 years with outstanding success and held executive positions at Siemens VDO and Bosch before.

Willi Mannheims, Managing Partner of eCAPITAL, says: “This investment is a strong acknowledgement of videantis’ vision from both industry leaders and venture investors. The team we invested in is world-class and continuously pushes the boundaries of technology. We are delighted to continue to support the videantis team on their impressive journey to become a global leader within the automotive processor market.“

Capitalizing on its ongoing serial production with several leading automotive OEMs and tier 1s, videantis will use the funds to capture new disruptive business opportunities arising from the rapidly changing automotive supply chain landscape as well as to expand its team in both engineering and customer-facing positions.

“Closing this funding round in the current economic and geopolitical situation is a compelling proof of the superiority of our technology and the business opportunities at hand”, says Dr. Hans-Joachim Stolberg, CEO/CTO and one of the founders of videantis. “This investment will enable videantis to engage with customers on a much larger scale so they can profit from the unique, production-proven efficiency of our unified platform over the complete range from extreme edge to high-end central compute.“

videantis’ unified processing platform enables the efficient combination of all ADAS and autonomous driving algorithms into cost-reduced single-chip solutions without the need for companion chips, profiting from a much simplified SoC architecture due to fewer components and from substantially reduced software development complexity resulting from a single unified tool-chain for all algorithm types. With the seamless multi-core scalability of the platform, software-compatible chip families are supported from extreme edge devices, directly residing near sensors, up to high-end central compute units. The ability to write, verify and certify application software only once, but being able to deploy it everywhere across the entire E/E architecture as well as entire ranges of car models is a quantum leap for automotive system and software development.

About videantis

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis GmbH is the originator of a unique high-performance, extreme-efficiency and fully scalable unified processing platform, which enables the implementation of leading edge algorithms for AI/deep learning, multi-modal sensor data processing and fusion as well as image and video en/decoding on the same architecture in highly efficient single-chip solutions. With its processor IP, application libraries and development tools, videantis globally supports semiconductor manufacturers, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers in serial production together with customers in other high-volume embedded markets. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.





