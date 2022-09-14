Veriest supports the development of Mobileye's innovative automotive sensor products
Veriest team was instrumental in implementing SoC family of Radar/Lidar devices
Petach Tikva, Israel – September 14, 2022 -- Veriest Solutions, a leading international Electronics Design Services house, announced today that its engineers supported Mobileye in the development of a series of state-of-the-art automotive devices, powering autonomous driving solutions.
Veriest engineers implemented and verified the flawless operation of various components of Lidar and Radar sensor chips, which are part of Mobileye's wholistic solution for autonomous driving applications. The work was performed under rigorous automotive quality standards and compliance demands. This required the teams to work closely to address different challenges, that included system design, hardware and software aspects.
Yehuda Adelman, VP of Mobileye's EyeC VLSI said: "Veriest is a true partner in our projects, Veriest engineers show high professional set of skills and real commitment to their tasks."
Ran Cohen, EyeC VLSI FE manager added: "The team took a major part in our complex Radar and Lidar projects and we felt we can trust on the quality of the work that was done by the Veriest team on several challenging tasks in both block level and SoC level."
Moshe Zalcberg, CEO of Veriest, said: “Mobileye is the world-leader in the autonomous driving industry and in LiDAR/RADAR technologies, which are crucial for safe deployment of a new driving experience. Therefore, we feel honored of this long-standing relationship, where Mobileye's team trust Veriest experts to deliver some critical functionality of this SoC product family."
About Veriest Solutions
Veriest is an international ASIC design house providing a Full-flow range of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally-established semiconductor industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups developing high-end electronics technology.
Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a technology powerhouse. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia, Hungary and UK, include 150 expert engineers in full ASIC design and implementation, functional and formal verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.
For more information, please see the company's website at http://www.VeriestS.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Related News
- Veriest supports the development of Arbe's innovative automotive Radar device
- Arteris IP Supports Dream Chip Technologies Innovative Business Model for Automotive SoC Development
- X-FAB Adopts Cadence EMX Solver's Electromagnetic Simulation Technology to Support Innovative RF Designs Targeted at Communication and Automotive Markets
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Supports Socionext's 5nm Automotive Chip Production
- Aldec's TySOM Family of Embedded System Development Solutions Now Supports Xilinx PYNQ (Python Productivity for Zynq)
Breaking News
- Funding round fuels videantis' growth
- Chip industry in "hopeful denial" says Penn
- VeriSilicon AI-ISP Delivers Innovative Image Quality Enhancement that Breaks the Limits of Computer Vision
- VeriSilicon Announces the One-Stop VeriHealth Chip Design Platform for Smart Healthcare Applications
- Cadence Revolutionizes Verification Productivity with the Verisium AI-Driven Verification Platform
Most Popular
- ARM, IBM team on low power analog AI chip
- Expanded Partnership Between Arteris and Arm to Accelerate Automotive Electronics
- Cortus Announces the Launch of its New Secure Low Power RISC-V Microcontrollers
- Samsung Sounds Alarm About '22 Chip Market Landing
- SiFive Rolls Out Powerful New RISC-V Portfolio to Address Unmet Performance and Feature Needs of Rapidly Evolving Next-Gen Digital Automobiles
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page