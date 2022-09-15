Silicon Catalyst welcomes NXP Semiconductors as Newest Strategic Partner

Silicon Valley, California - September 14, 2022 - Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, today announced that NXP® Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) has become its newest Strategic Partner. Silicon Catalyst will connect NXP with innovative early-stage startups that address a wide variety of applications, including the Internet of Things, automotive, AI, 5G communications and more.

NXP is a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, pushing the boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

“Startups represent enormous potential to help create something truly innovative,” said Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and CTO at NXP. “Working with incubators like Silicon Catalyst allows us to get early insights into these up-and-coming innovators to expand and complement our innovation horizon as we continually strive to create a world that anticipates and automates.”

Silicon Catalyst provides critical support to semiconductor hardware startups as they move from idea through prototype to initial product. Since its founding in 2015, Silicon Catalyst has reviewed over 700 early-stage companies and has admitted 85 startups into the incubator. These Portfolio Companies have access to tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs) -- including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development and tester access -- that dramatically reduce the cost of chip development. Additionally, the startups tap into the world-class Silicon Catalyst ecosystem of advisors, investors and academic research organizations.

“NXP Semiconductors brings a powerful combination of deep industry expertise and a strong focus on innovating for the future that aligns perfectly with Silicon Catalyst’s mission,” said Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst. “NXP has been at the forefront of innovation for decades and we are excited to have them bring that expertise to the Silicon Catalyst startup community.”

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon (including IP, MEMS & sensors), building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. We have engaged with more than 700 semiconductor startups worldwide and have admitted 85 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions. Silicon Catalyst has been named the Semiconductor Review’s 2021 Top-10 Solutions Company award winner.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com.





